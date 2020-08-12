BUTTE — A postponed sports season might not be considered a positive, but in some ways, it was a relief.
For Montana Western and the rest of the Frontier Conference’s volleyball outfits, the conference’s recent announcement that the season would be pushed to the spring wasn’t just a delay, it was also just an answer to a long-lasting question:
Will we play this fall?
“It definitely was [a relief,]” said Western head coach Katie Lovett. “The biggest thing for us was knowing what to prepare for. Having the decision being pushed off further and further, and understandably so, left us in limbo. Now that we have the decision one way or the other, it helps us focus on what we need to do.”
As of mid-August, what Western and the rest of the Frontier needs to do is make up for lost time.
The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring saw important practices nixed for the Bulldogs, as players went out on spring vacation and never returned to campus in efforts to keep students and athletes safe.
Now, Western’s volleyball team and the rest of the student body have returned to Dillon for classes, which Lovett says is something she’s been looking forward to since last spring.
“That’s something I’ve been very excited about,” Lovett said. “Having our spring season cut short and when [the team left,] they never came back. More girls coming into campus and moving into town has been great.”
The same goes for Western senior Tannah Sellers, as the libero returns for her second season in Dillon after transferring from Sheridan College back before the 2019 season.
“Obviously, our spring season got cut short,” Sellers said. “We spent so much time together it was like our own little family, so being able to come back and reunite is really exciting.”
The Bulldogs now have a fall to prepare for a potential spring season which could mean sincere improvement on a 9-18 season that saw Western win just two conference games in Lovett’s first season at the helm.
It certainly gives Western more time to gel. While the Bulldogs’ competition also get the same benefit, Seller brings up the interesting point that Western’s new freshman players are getting to practice without worrying about games.
“We get time to mold together as a team again,” Sellers said. “Welcome in the new athletes and perfect our craft even more than it was before… I feel like we are going back to normal with coming back to Dillon, going to class and seeing teammates.”
While there is more time for the Bulldogs to get situated to a different situation than the one they’ve had before, Lovett says that the spring season will have its changes, but not so much so that the team won’t be able to get to where they want to be.
“The players and coaches together are just going to be appreciative of being able to play,” Lovett said. “As soon as we can get into practices and routine and they’ll feel normal or close to things in the past. All of our focus is going to be playing and executing as best as we can.”
