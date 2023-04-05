BOZEMAN — Three years ago, former Rocky Mountain College defensive lineman Wes Moeai was out of football having been told he’d never play again as his grades suffered.

In a lot of ways, that seems like a lifetime ago for the now college graduate pursuing an opportunity in professional football. It’s a moment Moeai recalls as something of a starting point for the rest of his life.

A life that, he hopes, includes football.

“I didn’t really realize how much I loved it and appreciated it until I didn’t have it,” Moeai said, referring to the sport. “After my year at Dixie State [now Utah Tech] – I was told by a coach that I wouldn’t be able to play anymore. That lit a fire inside of me. I had to take a year off, so I had to live that normal life – I had to work, go to school and get my grades up, stuff like that.”

“It wasn’t hell, but it wasn’t the same. I just grew a bigger appreciation for football. That’s why I didn’t care how big the school was [when I went back], I wanted to go because I wanted to finish my degree – which I did – and then continue playing, because that’s what I love to do.”

Moeai, now 28 years old, impressed on Wednesday in front of NFL scouts at Montana State’s football Pro Day, putting up 33 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

That number would’ve ranked Moeai second, behind only Michigan’s Mazi Smith, in bench press reps within the defensive tackle position group at the 2023 NFL combine.

He followed that up by showcasing agility in the 60-yard shuttle and L-Drill before running through position-specific drills to end the day.

“It means everything,” Moeai said of the opportunity. “This is the cherry on top. It was the last thing we can really do to showcase ourselves and put things on a resume…It’s just a waiting game now. I’m super grateful. I was super nervous coming out, but it just ended up flowing how it should.”

Moeai needed interest from a scout to be included in Wednesday’s events, and after competing in two All-Star games – both in Florida – following his collegiate season, said plenty of pro teams have engaged with him and his agent.

The two-time All-Frontier selection – first team in 2022 – flew to Bozeman from his home state of Utah this week with his wife, Kaena Gilman. Moeai was on the phone with her brother, Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman, on Tuesday night discussing his nerves and best ways to interact with scouts.

Gilman, Moeai said, has offered advice on the process of turning pro, as well as technique pointers for certain drills.

“He’s been a big help to me – a big inspiration,” Moeai said. “A lot of this wouldn’t have been able to work out without him, so he’s definitely an inspiration and motivation. It’s good to have him in my corner.”

Family, and in particular his wife, has played an important role in keeping Moeai grounded and pointed down the road he’s currently on. Their support helped Moeai turn his football and academic career around, culminating, so far, in Wednesday’s moment in the spotlight.

“It’s motivating to know that I can shoot for the stars and they’re always gonna catch me, no matter how high I fall from,” Moeai said.

“Just knowing they have my back at the end of the day helps push me forward to give it the best I got every single day, with anything I do.”

Moeai said he plans to “stay ready” should an offer from a professional football team come his way.

He doesn’t expect to hear his name called during this month’s NFL Draft, but an undrafted free agent deal or shot in the Canadian Football League isn’t out of the question.

‘A pretty special moment’

Former Montana Western wide receiver Trey Mounts donned a black cap with the words “enjoy the moment” emblazoned on the front after sharing MSU’s Bobcat Stadium with fellow pro hopefuls from the Division I level and a former Frontier Conference rival.

Mounts, like Moeai, made the most of a chance to impress NFL scouts on Wednesday, doing so just minutes from where he grew up and not too far away from Gallatin High School where he currently student teaches.

Mounts said he battled nerves in the days leading up to the pro day, that’s where the hat plays a part.

“The last couple days, I was getting stressed out because it was getting [close] to the big day,” Mounts said. “I went to Universal [Athletic] to buy new gloves and I saw this hat.”

“I was like, ‘maybe I’ll wear that on the way [to the pro day] and all my nerves will go away and I’ll just enjoy the opportunity of being out there.’ No matter who’s here, I’m just out here doing what I love…[The hat] symbolizes just relaxing and enjoying the moment out here.”

That mindset worked for the three-time All-Frontier pick who paced Western with 43 receptions, 599 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

Mounts ran a 4.57 40-yard dash and turned in times of 7.19 seconds in the L-Drill and 4.34 seconds in the pro agility (shuttle).

He ended his pro day catching passes from MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott alongside former Bobcat wide receiver Willie Patterson.

“It seriously is such a blessing,” Mounts said of participating in the pro day. “When I was little, I’d come here and watch games all the time. I wanted to come play here, I wanted to be a Bobcat. I didn’t get the opportunity – I just wasn’t ready out of high school.”

“When I got to Western, I just put in a ton of work and I knew that maybe one day it would work out. It’s seriously such an honor to be out here with everybody. Being able to watch those guys compete throughout my season, and then being out here with them is a pretty special moment.”

Mounts said he used everything he practiced in the three months spent training with Josh Lewis in Bozeman on Wednesday, days that often saw him begin his student teaching job at 7 a.m. and wrap up sometime in the late afternoon on the football field or in the gym.

Mounts averaged over 100 all-purpose yards per game in his final two years as a Bulldog, adding kick and punt return numbers to his receiving marks. Those special teams skills could be the difference in whether Mounts receives a call from a professional team.

One of three former Western players to have participated in pro days this week, Mounts described the process of turning pro for a small college athlete as “super gritty,” adding that potentially becoming one of the players who make it to that level from the NAIA is a source of motivation.

“You gotta really want it,” Mounts said. “I’ve made the decision to give it my all for the next two years and see if it works out, so I’m gonna be training all the time…

“I just wanna show that, being a small school guy, you can still make it, no matter your size, no matter what people say about you. You know what your work ethic is and you wanna be one of those guys who make it and prove people wrong.”

Mounts is currently pursuing an opportunity to play in the CFL, having attended a try out a few weeks ago. He said teams have been in contact with him and that he’s waiting on a phone call.

Unofficial pro day results

Wes Moeai – 6-foot-2, 290 pounds

Hand size: 9 5/8

Wing span: 77 5/8

225-pound bench press reps: 33

Vertical jump: 30

Broad jump: 8’ 9”

40-yard dash: 5.10

Pro shuttle: 4.72

L-Drill: 7.75

Trey Mounts – 5-foot-8, 170 pounds

Hand size: 8 1/4

Wing span: 68 1/8

225-pound bench press reps: 11

Vertical jump: 32

Broad jump: 9’ 5”

40-yard dash: 4.57

Pro shuttle: 4.34

L-Drill: 7.19