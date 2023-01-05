The Montana Western men's basketball team lost to the University of Providence Argos tonight by a score of 74-73. They move on to 6-10 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.
How It Happened
The Bulldogs started the game off with a bang with three straight three-pointers from Brenton Woods (2) and Michael Haverfield (1). The Argos were able to take a one-point lead with 12 minutes left in the half at 14-13. With just under four minutes to play, Jaden Graham hit a three-pointer from the corner to tie the game back up for the Bulldogs at 29 all. Woods hit a three-pointer with under a minute until the break to send UMW into the half down 36-34. The Bulldogs outshot the Argos in the first half 40 to 39 percent; however, the Bulldogs totaled nine turnovers in the first half compared to just four from the Argos. Woods led with 11 in the first half, followed by Haverfield with six points.
Ky Kouba drained his first of four three-pointers in the second half for the Bulldogs, giving them their first lead since Graham's three in the first half. Grayson Nelson followed on the next possession with a dunk for a three-point lead over the Argos within a minute of second half play. After posting a five-point lead, the Bulldogs allowed the Argos to storm back and take the lead at 49-47 with 13:18 left to play. Haverfield's jumper tied the game back up at 49 on the next possession; however, the Argos would continue to go on an 11-2 scoring run to outpace UMW at 60-51. The two teams continued to battle back and forth down the stretch, exchanging leads six times before the Argos finished on top 74-73.
Notables
The Bulldogs struggled behind a 37.9 percent shooting percentage and a 34.3 percent from the arc.
The Bulldogs recorded 13 turnovers in the game, compared to the Argos' total of eight. The Argos capitalized and scored 16 points off of turnovers.
Ky Kouba led the Bulldogs and snagged a double-double as he had 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also added four assists in the game.
Michael Haverfield followed with 14 points and Brenton Woods totaled 11 in the loss.
Up Next
The Bulldogs are now 6-10 overall and will be traveling to Havre for a Frontier Conference matchup with the MSU-Northern Lights on Saturday Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. The Skylights are currently 12-4 and 1-2 in conference play following their overtime loss to Rocky Mountain College.
