BUTTE – The Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic continued on Friday with a matchup between the Montana Western Bulldogs and the Warner Pacific Knights.
Warner Pacific defeated Western on a buzzer-beating layup by point guard Isaac Etter, 71-70.
It was a fast-paced second half that was capped off with a wild finish. Jamal Stephenson gave Western a 70-69 lead at the free-throw line, leaving 3.7 seconds on the clock for the Knights. Etter flew down the length of the court and scored with an acrobatic finish, winning the game for WPU.
Both offenses started the game slowly, and Western held a 23-22 lead at halftime.
Western established an early lead and led 15-7 with 13:31 remaining in the first half. The three-pointer was a big part of the Bulldogs’ offense, with five three-point field goals in the opening half and 14 total.
The offenses went cold, and neither team could get into a rhythm. Western went over eight minutes without a field goal, allowing WPU to get back in the game.
WPU shook off their slow start and went on an 8-0 scoring during Western’s offensive drought to tie the game. Thomas Miles scored the first nine points of the game for Warner Pacific and had 11 at halftime.
Michael Haverfield scored eight points at halftime, including two three-pointers to lead the Bulldogs.
The scoring came alive in the second half, and both teams looked more comfortable.
Western led most of the game, but WPU stuck around, trailing by no more than seven in the second half.
The Bulldogs were 9-of-14 (64.3%) from behind the arc in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to take control over the Knights.
Brenton Woods led the way for Western with 21 points on five three-pointers and eight assists.
Michael Haverfield was 4-of-7 from three-point range, including a three-pointer to give Western a 69-65 lead with 1:41 left in the game.
The Bulldogs' defense didn’t have any answers for the WPU offense in the second half. The Knights shot 59.4% from the field, compared to 28.6% in the opening half.
Thomas Miles scored 28 points for the Knights and was especially clutch down the stretch, tying up the game on a layup with six seconds left.
Etter scored 19 points for WPU, including the most pivotal points of the game.
It looked as though Western would survive the second-half surge from the Knights, but Etter and the Knights had other ideas.
