DILLON – The buzz was palpable for the night-cap of the Western Classic, as the host Montana Western Bulldogs took on the Dickinson State (N.D.) Blue Hawks on Friday.
Western fended off a furious comeback effort from DSU to hold on to a win on their home court, 61-60.
The Blue Hawks got off to a hot start and silenced the Western crowd, leading 8-0 quickly into the game. Western answered and slowly worked their way back into the game, eventually regaining the lead in the latter part of the opening half. The Bulldogs led by two points at half time in a game that was up for grabs.
Western’s offense picked up steam early in the second half. A three-pointer from Jok Jok followed by a Jamal Stephenson dunk gave the Bulldogs a nine-point lead with just under 12 minutes to go, and it looked like they had seized the momentum.
There was no backing down from the Blue Hawks. DSU countered Western’s 7-0 run with a 7-0 run of their own led by John Evans to get right back in the mix. Evans led the Blue Hawks in scoring with 20 points and shot 9/11 (81.8%) from the field.
DSU cut the deficit to one point multiple times late in the game, but Western’s defense and timely clutch shooting were the difference.
With a one-point lead in the final minute, Western guard Brenton Woods hit a three-pointer to extend the lead and put the pressure back on the Blue Hawks. DSU forward Gus Wright didn’t flinch and followed it up with a shot of his own from behind the arc.
After a nearly 40-minute battle, the outcome of the game came down to the final seconds. After DSU had fought back throughout the second half, they had the ball with 6.1 seconds remaining down by one point.
Wright had a good look on a hook shot in the paint, but it rimmed out to give Western the victory.
“We showed some toughness getting a stop there at the end,” Western head coach Michael Larsen said. “It’s something we’ve been preaching, getting a little bit tougher every day.”
In a close battle, the Bulldogs showed they were tough enough to grind it out. Western outscored DSU in the paint 30-16. The game featured six ties and eight lead-changes, but the Bulldogs came out on top when the clock hit zero.
Western plays on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Eastern Oregon following the matchup between DSU and Montana Tech at 3 p.m.
