DILLON - The Montana Western Bulldogs (4-4, 3-4 Frontier) host the MSU-Northern Lights (0-7, 0-7 Frontier) on Saturday in a rematch from earlier in the season.
The last time these teams squared off on Sept. 17, Western defeated Northern 35-6 in Havre.
Western outgained Northern 418-121 offensively, with 264 of the Bulldogs' yards coming in the running game. It was 21-0 at halftime, and Western continued to build on their lead in the second half.
Northern's lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter with a fumble recovery and 56-yard return by defensive back Joshua Rose.
The Bulldogs beat the College of Idaho (6-1, 6-1 Frontier) 40-35 in their last game, delivering the Coyotes their first season loss.
Quarterback Jon Jund earned National Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance, totaling 354 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Jund also caught a 16-yard touchdown pass thrown by running back Reese Neville. Neville also had 114 rushing yards in the win.
Three of Jund's touchdown passes were caught by wide receiver Trey Mounts, who added 179 receiving yards. Offensively, Western outgained C of I 558-385.
Last week, Northern traveled to play Eastern Oregon (1-7, 1-6 Frontier) and was defeated 37-0.
Northern managed just 28 yards of total offense. The defense forced three interceptions in the loss, but the turnovers didn't amount to any points.
The Lights' defense surrendered 329 yards of offense, 218 of those came through Eastern Oregon's rushing game.
On the season, Western averages 29 points (34th) and 393 total yards (23rd) per game.
In the passing game, Jund targets a multitude of receivers. Blake Sentman, Dylan Shipley, and Mounts all have over 370 yards receiving this season and have 12 touchdowns combined.
The running game mainly features Jund and Neville. The duo has combined for just under 1000 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground this season.
On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs' defense has allowed 26 points and 323.3 yards per game.
Kameron Rauser leads the team in tackles with 54. The linebacker has two sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and one interception on the season.
Defensive back Braden Swank has 45 tackles and 14 pass breakups in his sophomore season. Defensive lineman James Aragon leads the team with five sacks.
Offensively, Northern averages just 74.1 yards of offense (97th) and 2.6 points (97th) per game.
Freshman running back Mason Dionne leads the team in carries and has rushed for 106 yards this season.
TaVarus George is the team's leading wide receiver with ten receptions and 81 yards on the season.
The Northern defense allows 447.3 yards and 47.9 points per game.
Linebacker Dylan Wampler leads the defense in both tackles and sacks, with 61 and 4.5, respectively. Safety Hunter Riley has 59 tackles on the season, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.