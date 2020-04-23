DILLON — Montana Western head coach Mike Larsen added two new players to the Bulldogs ranks on Thursday.
Montana Western announced the signings of Grayson Nelson and Nahsyah Bolar on Wednesday, their second and third signings of April.
Nelson arrives from Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Wash., where the 6-7 post spent his freshman season after graduating from Firth High School in Firth, Ida. in 2019.
At Firth, Nelson averaged 17 points and 15 rebounds per game and was named first-team all-conference as a junior.
After a senior season cut short by injury, Nelson put up 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game in his singular season at Columbia Basin.
Larsen highlighted Nelson's size and character as the sophomore's top traits.
"We are really excited to add Grayson," Larsen said. "He comes is as a sophomore and will give us great length and athleticism inside. Grayson is a high character and high academic kid that will definitely make our program better."
Bolar was announced alongside Nelson, hailing from Denver, Colo. where the forward attends Northfield High School.
In his final year with Northfield, Bolar has averaged 19 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks, and was selected for all-state honors this season.
Larsen noted Bolar's engine and athleticism.
"We are very excited to add Nahsyah to our program," Larsen said. "He brings a ton of athleticism and length to our team. Nahsyah is a player with an amazing motor and has the ability to change the game on the defensive end of the floor."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.