Zaccheus Darko-Kelly poured in 40 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to pace No. 11 University of Providence to a 93-76 win over Montana Western at Friday evening at the McClaughlin Center in Great Falls. 

Jaxen Hashley added 19 points and nine rebounds for Providence, Dawson Fowler had 15 points and Rashee Stocks added 11. 

Western was led by 25 points from James Jones and 14 from Cedric Boone. 

The Argos, who have won back-to-back games, improved to 22-5 overall and 10-5 in league play. Western dropped to 11-15 overall and 4-11 in the Frontier Conference. 

Western heads to Havre to play MSU-Northern on Saturday while Providence hosts Rocky Mountain College. 

