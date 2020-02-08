BILLINGS — Kavon Bey led five players in double figures with 17 points as Montana State-Northern held off Rocky Mountain College 80-75 on Saturday at the Fortin Center.
It was the 10th consecutive loss for Rocky (6-15, 1-11 Frontier), which hasn't won since beating non-league opponent Dickinson State on Jan. 3.
The Battlin' Bears lost despite Clayton Ladine's triple-double performance of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Ladine shot 11 of 21 from the floor, including four 3-pointers.
Adam Huse scored 16 points and Mascio McCadney added 15 for the Lights (15-9, 5-7). Northern shot 54% from the field for the game (29 of 54)
Rocky's Grant Wallace led all scorers with 27 points. He also had 10 rebounds for a double-double. Darius Henderson chipped in 10 points for the Battlin' Bears.
