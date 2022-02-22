HAVRE — Mascio McCadney scored 18 points and David Harris added 17 as Montana State-Northern held off Rocky Mountain College 74-67 Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the Frontier Conference men's basketball playoffs.

With the win, MSU-Northern, the No. 4 seed, advanced to play at No. 2 seed Montana Tech in the semifinals on Friday. Northern improved its overall record to 19-12. Rocky fell to 11-17.

The Battlin' Bears took a one-point lead, 60-59, on a 3-pointer by Abdul Bah with 3:53 left, yet Northern closed the game on a 15-7 run. A Bah jumper tied it 65-65 with 2:01 remaining, but a C.J. Nelson layup, two McCadney free throws and a Harris layup put the Lights up 71-65 with 24 seconds left.

Nelson finished with 12 points for Northern. Harris and Jesse Keltner each pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

Bah paced Rocky with 26 points on 11-for-24 shooting. Owens added 16 and Beau Santistevan scored 10. Nick Hart grabbed 11 rebounds. The Bears made 5 of 24 3-point attempts.

The Lights shot 53% from the floor.

In the Frontier's other quarterfinal game, No. 3 seed Montana Western beat No. 6 Providence 68-62. Western will travel to face top-seeded Carroll in a semifinal game on Friday.

The men's championship game is Monday.

