GREAT FALLS — The Providence men's wrestling program announced Tuesday that Wednesday's dual against Montana-State Northern is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Coaches and administrators from both programs are working to find another available time to reschedule the dual.

"As much as we'd like the dual to take place, this is the right decision," Argos coach Steve Komac said. "Our priority will always first and foremost be the health and well-being of our student-athletes. We look forward to rescheduling with Northern when we can find an appropriate time to do so."

Tags

Load comments