HAVRE — Peyton Kehr hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points Saturday as Montana State-Northern upended Rocky Mountain College 73-58 in Frontier Conference women's basketball.

Sydney Hovde had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Mckenzie Gunter added 12 points for the Skylights, who moved to 3-9 overall and to 2-6 in the Frontier. Rocky is now 1-4 in its conference-only schedule.

Kloie Thatcher led the Battlin' Bears with 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Mackenzie Dethman added 11 points while Shauna Bribiescas had 10. Rocky was outrebounded by a 34-17 margin, and the Skylights scored 11 second-chance points.

The teams will complete their two-game weekend series on Sunday.

