Hamilton vs. Frenchtown football 01 (copy)

Frenchtown receiver Devin Shelton, right, is one of 20 members of Montana State-Northern's first football class under coach Jerome Souers.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH 406mtsports.com

HAVRE — Fifteen Montana high school players comprise coach Jerome Souers' first recruiting class with the Montana State-Northern football program.

Quarterbacks Mikkel Rider from Harlem and Chase Fields from Lewistown highlight a 20-player class announced by the school late last week. Four players hail from California, and the final addition is from Belcourt, North Dakota.

Of the 15 Montanans, two are from Class AA programs, four from Class A, four from Class B and the rest from 8-Man schools. Eighteen are high school seniors, one is a transfer from American River Community College in California, and the last is Providence transfer Andreas Van Diest.

"We are exited to announce this recruiting class and to have this group on board," Souers said. "They are going to be a big part of the future of MSU-Northern football, and we are looking forward to working with this group of student-athletes."

