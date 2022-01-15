MISSOULA — It was a matter of time before Jerome Souers would find himself back as a head football coach.
And for him, it is pretty fitting it is in a state he has such a love for.
It's been just over three years since Souers’ 20-plus year career as Northern Arizona's head coach ended — and four years since he thought it was over, only for the school to bring him back for one more season in the wake of an athletics director change.
The old ball coach who led the Montana Grizzlies defense for eight seasons and played a part in other roles from 1986-97 has found a new home in Havre at Montana State-Northern. It's a place he feels is right for him at this stage in an ever-evolving career that has brought him back to the Treasure State.
“The reception I got was amazing,” Souers, who was announced as MSU-Northern's head football coach Friday, said during a Saturday phone interview with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. “The Montana people are authentic, they are genuine. … It’s a sports culture up here that’s different. You’re not competing against Pac-12 universities or professional sports. The big universities here are Montana and Montana State. So, there is room to exist here and make our own little niche in the state. The response has been just phenomenal.
“ ... I love that feeling of being well-embraced and welcomed. To be honest, right now that feels really good.”
Gone are the days of racking up Big Sky Conference wins in Flagstaff — of which he is still the leader at 123, with 113 losses as well. He sits 15 wins ahead of Montana Grizzlies lead man Bobby Hauck on the all-time conference list.
Those 123 wins came with plenty of ups, such as five NCAA Division I-AA/FCS playoffs in 1999, 2001, 2003, 2013 and 2017. But it had the downs, which came in the form of seasons plagued by injuries to key players.
Souers said he is past the politics of high-level college football. Sure he will still have some of that in Havre, but he looks forward to finding a better balance between coaching and relationships.
“We don’t have all the bells and whistles that a big program does, but there’s the connection of people and that has always been my deal,” he said.
He turned a gig as a defensive coordinator at Southern Oregon in Ashland, not far down the road from his hometown of Eugene, into a new challenge. He gets to rebuild, and rejuvenate, a program that has faced its share of lumps.
MSU-Northern was 3-34 overall under previous head coach Andrew Rolin, who did snap the program’s 47-game Frontier Conference losing streak this past fall.
But in that lies the appeal of Havre and the Hi-Line of northern Montana, Souers said while he and his sister were packing in Oregon prepping for the move.
There's a community for him to embrace, to be embraced by, and help however he can. Souers credited the work of MSU-Northern Chancellor Greg Kegel and the way the two are in line with goals for the program on and off the field.
“We pride ourselves on our ability to take students who are often at the bottom of the economic ladder and help them climb to the top of the economic ladder,” Kegel said in a Friday press release. “Bringing in a coach like Souers will help our football team rise to the top of the Frontier Conference and compete for a national title.”
Souers has a new focus at the Frontier Conference level. As important as winning and succeeding is, he wants to reach people and provide resources they need.
That has always been his goal, but Souers admitted he struggled to find the proper balance between relationships and the background work of running a program in his past. He wants to reach athletes, families, recruits, fans and community members in Havre and the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation.
He mentioned the mental health of athletes as a key goal, allowing them resources they may not receive. He has learned lessons from his long coaching career and many recently since it ended.
Learning, and evolving his coaching philosophy, is a key for Souers. His recent break from coaching is the longest he's ever had.
It gave him time to think, and digest where the sport is and prepare for whatever came next. It just happened to be back in Montana.
“It gave me a chance to gain some perspective,” Souers said. “ … I took some time to really study the trends of college football. What are the problems. What are we missing and this gives me a chance to take some different initiatives, and think outside the box. (I want to) address some of the issues that cause off-the-field problems and to run a program that supports the student athlete in more ways than we have traditionally done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.