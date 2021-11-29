HAVRE — Andrew Rolin resigned as head football coach at Montana State-Northern on Monday night, announcing his decision via Twitter.
Rolin coached four years for the Lights, including the shortened spring 2021 season. MSU-Northern went 1-10 this fall but snapped a 47-game Frontier Conference losing streak when it downed Eastern Oregon 22-20 on Oct. 23.
November 29, 2021
Rolin was 3-34 overall and won the one Frontier game.
"This is not easy for me to say, but I am resigning as the Head Football Coach at Montana State University-Northern to pursue other opportunities," Rolin wrote on Twitter. "We set out to build this program the right way and leave it better than when we started. I believe we did that."
Rolin went on to thank the Havre community.
"There are so many players and people that have been a huge part of this journey, and I am grateful to those who were truly ALL IN," he continued. "I am eternally grateful to our players who gave all they had to this program; you are all champions and will continue to be your entire lives."
Rolin was hired Dec. 21, 2017, after serving as an assistant at San Jose State, Washington and the University of San Diego.
