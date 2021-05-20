HAVRE — Sydney Prather, a 5-foot-10 guard from Big Timber and Northwest College in Wyoming, has signed to play basketball for Montana State-Northern, Skylights coach Chris Mouat announced Thursday.
Prather averaged 8.6 points per game as a sophomore at Northwest this past season. She scored a season-high 20 points against Central Wyoming and was chosen to the All-Region IX Team.
During the 2019-2020 season, Prather played at Gillette College for former Skylight assistant coach Liz Lewis. Prather averaged 12.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
She scored over 20 points five times and her 7.6 rebounds per game were tops in the Region IX North Conference.
“We are really excited about Sydney. She is a hard-nosed, tough player with a very good understanding of the game” Mouat said. “She’s capable of stretching defenses with her range from the 3-point line, and she does an outstanding job on the boards at both ends.”
Prather played high school basketball at Big Timber, Montana for former Skylight Kim (Fike) Finn. She was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter for the Herders.
As a senior, she was a first-team all-state selection.
“Sydney is a great fit for us," Mouat said. "She loves the game and is passionate about getting better all of the time. We are looking forward to her future in a Skylight uniform.”
