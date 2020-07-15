HAVRE — Montana State University-Northern women’s volleyball coach Jerry Wagner announced the signing of Billings Senior’s Hailie George on Wednesday.
George, a 5-foot-5 libero, received second team all-conference honors as a junior and second team all-state accolades her senior year. She was also a two-time academic all-state selection. She first signed with Sheridan College before the school cut its athletic programs last month.
“So, I looked into other schools and chose to come to Northern,” George said in a press release by the school. “I chose Northern because the girls were very nice and I love the program and what they have built. I am just excited to have the chance to further my volleyball career.”
The Skylights finished 6-20 last season.
“She is going to be an important factor as we build up the program’s ball handing and defense,” Wagner said in the release. “I haven’t seen Hailie play this year, but legendary Montana hall of fame coach Jeff Carroll recommended Hailie. So, I know that Hailie was well-coached because of Jeff Carroll and the program that he built at Billings Senior High School.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.