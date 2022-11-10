HAVRE — Briaunna McCullough had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds and also had a team-high eight assists to lead the Montana State-Northern women's basketball team past Alberta-Augustana 69-46 on Thursday.
The Skylights led 39-29 at halftime before pulling away.
Sydney Hanson added 16 points and six rebounds for the Skylights (2-1). Savannah Toms had 10 points off the bench.
The Skylights will face Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg at 7 p.m. Friday.
