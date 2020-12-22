BRIDGER — Emily Adkins, a four-time Class C all-state selection who led the Bridger volleyball team to its 11th state championship last month, has signed a letter-of-intent to play for MSU-Northern.
Congrats Emily Adkins on signing with MSU-Northern Volleyball!!! Skylights are getting a good one!! GO SCOUTS!! GO SKYLIGHTS!! @adkins_emilyy @406mtsports @montanasports @MSUNorthern @q2scottbreen @richiemelby @GazSportsJohnL pic.twitter.com/Xo7ZCpKMLf— BRIDGERSCOUTS (@BRIDGERSCOUTS) December 22, 2020
The Scouts announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.
Adkins had 26 kills, 22 digs and four blocks in the second championship match victory over defending state champion Manhattan Christian.
