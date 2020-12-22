Emily Adkins

Emily Adkins of Bridger signs her volleyball letter-of-intent with MSU-Northern on Tuesday.

 Bridger High School

BRIDGER — Emily Adkins, a four-time Class C all-state selection who led the Bridger volleyball team to its 11th state championship last month, has signed a letter-of-intent to play for MSU-Northern.

The Scouts announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

Adkins had 26 kills, 22 digs and four blocks in the second championship match victory over defending state champion Manhattan Christian.

Tags

Load comments