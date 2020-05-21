Shelton

NaKyel Shelton led his Chicago Public School League team in scoring.

HAVRE — Montana State-Northern men's basketball coach Shawn Huse on Thursday announced the signing of guard NaKyel Shelton.

The 6-foot-2 Shelton joins the Lights from Schurz High School in Chicago, Illinois. He led Schurz in scoring this past season at 17.8 points per game, and over his three-year varsity career averaged 16 points per game while shooting 45% from the 3-point-line, and added 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, two steals and one blocked shot per game playing primarily at the point guard position.

Shelton was named to the Chicago Sun-Times all-city team and was named to the Chicago Public League White Division North all-conference team and was on the 2019-20 Chicago Public League all-star nominee list.

