HAVRE — Oskar Pula, a 6-foot-5 all-conference forward from Chinook,l has signed a letter of intent with the Montana State-Northern men’s basketball team, the Lights announced Monday.
Pula was first-team all-conference after averaging 15.6 points and 11 rebounds per game. He plans to major in electrical technology.
“Oskar is a guy with a lot of potential” Lights coach Adam Huse said. “I would call it a breakout season for Oskar this past year, and we are excited to have him on board. This opportunity made sense for both of us in a lot of ways. We are a good fit academically for what Oskar wants, and helps give what we are always looking for in terms of young player development.
"He has a smooth shot, moves well, and can effect things on both ends of the floor with his height and length. He will most likely be a redshirt next season as we look forward to watching his progression and development relative to the college game.”
The Lights won 19 games and advanced to the second round of the postseason playoffs. All but two seniors return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.