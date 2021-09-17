Green Gerding

Sheila Green Gerding, a standout at Jefferson High and than MSU-Northern, coached women's basketball at Minot State for 22 seasons and is the winningest coach in program history.

 Minot State University Athletics

MINOT, N.D. — Sheila Green Gerding, a former Jefferson High athlete and member of the Montana State-Northern Hall of Fame, is being inducted into another hall — this one at Minot State University for her standout career as a women's basketball coach.

Green Gerding coached the Beavers from 1995-2017, winning a program-record 360 games. She led the Beavers to six NAIA national tournaments and advanced to the Elite Eight twice, notching five 20-plus win seasons along the way.

In 22 years, Green Gerding posted 15 winning seasons en route to a 360-283 career record. She also developed 11 All-Americans. 

At MSU-Northern, Green Gerding was a three-year starter on the most successful Skylights' programs in school history. Northern went to the NAIA national tournament all four years of her time there, and she was a Kodak All-American in 1992 while leading the team to a No. 1 national ranking.

After college, Green Gerding immediately signed on as an assistant coach at MSU Billings, where she stayed for three years before playing professionally in New Zealand for a year.

Green Gerding was inducted into MSU-Northern's Hall of Fame in 2003. She is now a counselor in Minot.

