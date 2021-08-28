HAVRE — Nick Calzaretta ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns and the College of Idaho scored the game's final three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to upend Montana State-Northern 42-14 on Saturday and spoil the fall debut of the Lights' new Tilleman Field.

Calzaretta scored the game's first TD and then his 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave the Yotes a 27-14 margin. The College of Idaho scored two more TDs to put the gam away.

Kayman Cureton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to account for MSU-Northern's points. Cureton's 1-yard run with 6:58 before halftime brought the Lights within 21-14 and the teams played a scoreless third quarter.

Cureton passed for 95 yards and was MSU-Northern's leading rusher with 61 yards on 16 carries. 

The Yotes outgained the Lights 466-282.

Tilleman Field was completed in the fall of 2020 just before former Chinook High and NFL standout Mike Tilleman passed away at age 76. 

Tags

Load comments