Baily Egan will be bringing her volleyball talents to MSU-Northern in the fall.

 MIKE CLARK 406mtsports.com

HAVRE — Colstrip all-state standout Baily Egan has signed with Montana State-Northern for volleyball, Skylights coach Jerry Wagner announced in a school press release Monday.

Egan, who helped the Fillies win the Class B state basketball title last month, is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist and libero. She averaged 16 digs, 13 kills, four aces and 14 assists per match in leading Colstrip to conference and district championships.

“Baily has had the unique experience of being coached by her mother, Kami Egan,” Wagner said in the release. “It’s safe to say she’s done a great job coaching her, as Baily is highly respected by her teammates, opponents and opposing coaches. She has a competitive nature and brings so much to her team.

“Baily is a great teammate who has a special knack for being able to elevate the level of play in those around her. It’s one thing to push yourself to improve your game, and it’s special to have a teammate who can bring that out in others.”

Egan is a four-time first-team all-conference and two-time all-state player. She also was first-team all-conference and all-state for three years in basketball.

“Baily's signing helps strengthen our team's ball handling, serving and floor defense," Wagner said in the release. "Her ability to play several roles for our team gives us the ability to practice more systems of play and train at a higher level."

