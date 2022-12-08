BILLINGS — Colstrip senior Abby Baer has committed to play two sports collegiately at Montana State-Northern, per a news release from the school's athletic department Thursday.
The 5-foot-11 Baer, who played at outside hitter and setter in volleyball, had a hitting percentage of .386 during her career with the Fillies, being named a second team all-state selection in each of the past two seasons. She helped lead Colstrip to a fourth place finish at last month's Class B state tournament.
The release additionally notes that Baer will also play golf at Northern. Baer finished seventh as an individual at the Class B girls golf state tournament in May.
The Skylights' volleyball team, coached by Jerry Wagner, finished 11-16 overall with a 3-6 record in Frontier Conference play this past season.
“When it comes to finding a student athlete that has potential to achieve great things, Abby checks off every box,” Wagner is quoted as saying in the release. “She will help this team to continue to move upward in this highly competitive Frontier Conference.”
