BILLINGS — NaKoda Siegel and Rylin Burns are ready to shine on the national stage.
And in fact, the pair of former Colstrip Colts teammates and current Montana State-Northern wrestlers could be on a collision course to meet in the championship finals at 174 pounds at the 66th Annual NAIA Wrestling National Championship Friday and Saturday in Park City, Kansas.
If the duo were to accomplish that feat, the whole town of Colstrip might burst into simultaneous cheer. For sure, their Lights teammates and coaches at nationals would be beaming.
Siegel, a redshirt junior, is the fourth seed at the national tourney with a 26-4 record. He was ranked second in the final regular season NAIA Coaches Poll. Burns, a sophomore, is 15-8 and was ranked 17th in the final NAIA poll.
The two longtime teammates are on opposite sides of the bracket, meaning if they win out they would wrestle in the finals.
It would be symbolic of years of hard work and traveling together for the two good friends to meet for all the marbles.
“I wouldn’t say that is a dream, I’d say that is more so the goal,” Siegel said of meeting his good friend Burns for the 174-pound national title. “If we are going to wrestle each other in this tourney, it better be in the finals. It is the same mentality we have for any other tourney — ‘Hey, we’ll see each other in the finals. A dream? More of a goal and an accomplishment, something for Colstrip and Northern.”
“That’s the main goal, for both of us. That was the main goal of conference, too. We were both on opposite sides. It just didn’t work out that way,” Burns said. “We met in the finals at a couple tournaments. We met in Spokane and Great Falls in the finals. We met in the semifinals in Missouri, which kind of sucked. It’s what we wanted. We wanted to be on opposite sides for sure.”
Northern coach Tyson Thivierge concurred that the two wrestlers met in the finals at two tournaments this year with Siegel coming out on top in a close match once and the other championship contest not being wrestled.
“It wouldn’t surprise me at all,” Thivierge said when asked about the possibility of a Lights vs. Lights championship showdown at 174. “That is kind of our aim right now is to finish that.”
While reaching the championship finals is a long, grueling road at a national tournament, Thivierge is confident his two wrestlers will experience success at Hartman Arena, saying, “I think we’ll score big points at 174. I truly believe those guys are top-notch kids and will be All-Americans. It’s just a matter of where they place.”
The Colstrip connection
Both wrestlers had highly-decorated careers at Colstrip.
Siegel, who graduated in 2019, was a two-time State B-C champion and placed fourth as a sophomore and freshman.
Burns graduated high school in 2021 and was a state champion his last three years of high school and placed fourth at state as a freshman.
The two were teammates on Colstrip’s State B title-winning teams in 2018 and 2019. Siegel was also a member of Colstrip’s state championship team in 2016.
Through all of their years sweating while practicing and competing together, the duo has formed a tight friendship.
“It’s a blessing to have Rylin in the room to help make myself better,” said Siegel, who is majoring in plumbing. “I have every confidence that we should both make the finals at the national tourney. I’ll be in his corner every match if I’m not wrestling and I’m sure he’ll be in mine. We are very close.”
Burns, who is majoring in electrical technology, called Siegel his best friend. Burns said it was hard to summarize just how two kids from the same high school team wound up as collegiate teammates at the same weight class while both qualifying for the national tourney.
“It’s pretty crazy to me actually. You’d think two guys, especially two guys from the same hometown, it’s kind of crazy to think it happened,” said Burns, an enrolled Northern Cheyenne tribal member who grew up outside of Lame Deer and traveled to school in Colstrip. “I’m kind of lost for words right now, but it’s like when you think about it, you don’t think of two guys from two high schools being at the same weight and the national tournament together. It’s kind of crazy I guess.”
“I just think it’s a testament to their coaches and their drive,” said Thivierge of the two ending up at Northern and becoming successful collegiate wrestlers.
The drive to wrestle well
Thivierge said both Siegel and Burns have unique features that have helped them become the wrestlers and people they are today.
Siegel, in his first year of qualifying for nationals last season, placed fifth at 174 pounds.
Siegel was on the wrong end of a 4-3 decision to Gerardo Hernandez of Vanguard (California) in the title match of this year’s Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament. Thivierge believes the setback will serve as motivation for Siegel, saying, “that close loss in the conference finals was an eye-opener at the right time of the season.”
Siegel said he “was wrestling not to lose” in that match, which normally isn’t his style or what he has been taught over the years.
Siegel is confident in his abilities entering the NAIA tourney.
“One thing I have to do is trust in the Lord,” Siegel said. “This past weekend, ever since conference, I lost in my conference finals match wrestling out of fear. This time going into the national tournament, I need to trust in the Lord and call upon him and listen to my coaches and family. I would say that’s the main thing.”
Thivierge called Siegel “a force to be reckoned with.”
“He has been a hammer all season and he wins the close ones and he blows out some that I think would be a close one,” Thivierge said.
Burns placed fifth at the CCC meet, claiming a win by medical forfeit over Eastern Oregon’s Keegan Mulhill of Bozeman in his placing match.
It will be Burns’ first time wrestling at the NAIA national meet.
“Last year I was close to qualifying for nationals, but didn’t quite make it,” Burns said. “This is definitely a step up. It’s not where I want to be at yet. We just have to see how this national tournament goes and hopefully I’m an All-American. The main goal is to be a national champ, but All-American would be pretty cool, too.”
Burns saw most of his action in tournaments this year, where he excelled said Thivierge.
“He’s a bracket buster. You put that kid in a tournament and it is scary. He does damage,” said Thivierge. “He’s terrifying. He is somebody you don’t want on your side of the bracket. And fortunately at the national tournament, he and NaKoda are separated on the bracket. NaKoda is on one side and Rylin is on the other. They could meet in the finals if they both win out.”
