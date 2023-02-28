NaKoda Siegel and Rylin Burns

Montana State-Northern wrestlers NaKoda Siegel and Rylin Burns, both of whom wrestled for Colstrip, have each qualified for the NAIA Men's Wrestling Championship at 174 pounds. 

BILLINGS — NaKoda Siegel and Rylin Burns are ready to shine on the national stage.

And in fact, the pair of former Colstrip Colts teammates and current Montana State-Northern wrestlers could be on a collision course to meet in the championship finals at 174 pounds at the 66th Annual NAIA Wrestling National Championship Friday and Saturday in Park City, Kansas.

