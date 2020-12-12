HAVRE — Former Columbia Falls star Kiara Burlage poured in 34 points — sinking 18 of 19 free throws — as Lewis-Clark State outlasted Montana State-Northern 90-84 in women's basketball on Saturday afternoon.
Abbie Johnson scored 15 points, Maddie Holm added 13 and Jansen Edmiston 10 for the Warriors, who swept a two-game weekend series from the Skylights. Allix Goldhahn paced four MSU-Northern players in double figures with 29 points, followed by McKenzie Gunter with 18, Peyton Kehr with 12 and Cameron Mooney with 10.
Burlage also was 8-for-14 from the floor for L-C State, from Lewiston, Idaho.
MSU-Northern led 22-18 after one quarter and 63-62 heading into the final 10 minutes.
