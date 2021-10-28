KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four-time All-American Isaac Bartel is ranked first in his weight class and the Montana State-Northern men's wrestling team is 19th in the first Wrestling Coaches poll released Thursday.
MSU-Northern was 11th at the NAIA tournament last year and returns eight starters from that team. Providence is ranked 23rd, missing the top 20 by five points.
Bartels, a senior from Mason City, Iowa, was the national champion this past year and was runner-up in 2020 and 2019. He is ranked first at 197 pounds.
Two-time All-American Nick Kunz, who was eighth last year at 133 pounds, is ranked 11th in preseason in the same weight class. Kunz was national champion at 125 pounds in 2020.
Chase Short placed seventh and was an All-American at 165 pounds last season. He is ranked ninth this year.
Carl Hansen is ranked 12th at 184 pounds after qualifying for the national championships a year ago.
Grand View (Iowa) is ranked first.
Eastern Oregon, Corban (Ore.), Dickinson State (N.D.) and Southern Oregon also received votes.
