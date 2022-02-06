GREAT FALLS — Emilee Maldonado scored her 2,000th career point on Saturday as the University of Providence women's basketball team cruised past MSU-Northern 76-64 in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the McLaughlin Center.
Needing 17 points to reach 2,000, Maldonado came out aggressive, scoring 13 points in the first-half to give the Argos (22-5, 9-3) a 41-28 halftime lead. Scoring three points early in the third, she needed just one more point to break the mark, which she got on an and-one layup off an assist from Kerstyn Pimperton.
"It was such a special moment," UP coach Bill Himmelberg said. "I'm glad that her parents and her family all got to be here to see it. There aren't very many girls that get 2,000 points and to have two on our team between Parker and her in the same season is pretty special. I'm happy for her. It was a special moment for her and she deserves every bit of it."
Maldonado, a graduate student from Sunnyside, Washington, and teammate Parker Esary are now two of 10 Frontier Conference women's basketball players that have reached 2,000 points from the conference. Five of those 10 are from Lewis-Clark State and Westminster, who are no longer in the conference. The Argos now have three 2,000 point-scorers — Esary, Maldonado and all-time leading scorer Erin Legel.
Maldonado finished with a game-high 24 points, five assists and three rebounds. Esary, a graduate student from Kalama, Washington, finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Brooklyn Harn added 15 points of her own off the bench. Maddy Dixon added 11 points and seven boards while Reed Hazard finished with eight points and a career-high seven assists.
L'Tia Lawrence led the Skylights (8-18, 1-11) with 14 points. Sydney Hovde recorded a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Danielle Tyler added 11 points while Peyton Kehr added 10.
The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Argos. The team spent ample time in the film room, studying their offensive execution in particular. That time paid off, with the team recording 23 assists as a unit.
"We made some adjustments," Himmelberg said. "We went back and changed some things. I was really pleased with how the girls responded. After looking at the film, we realized we needed to move the ball more. We responded with 23 assists so I'm proud of their response."
The Argos are coming down the homestretch of their schedule with three games remaining in the regular season. The squad will hit the road next week, taking on Montana Western on Thursday before traveling to Montana Tech on Saturday.
"We're going to have to play well on the road," Himmelberg said. "We're going to have to make some shots and defend a little bit. We're going to have to take care of the basketball. It's not going to be easy. These are three big ones. The adjustments we made the last few days, if we can continue to do that, we'll continue to have success."
