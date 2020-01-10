GREAT FALLS — Emilee Maldonado poured in 27 points and Kenedy Cartwright added 16 as Providence held off 11th-ranked Montana State-Northern 68-64 in Frontier Conference women's basketball Thursday night.
Providence outscored the Skylights 38-24 in the middle two quarters and won despite getting outrebounded 45-29. Bailey Cartwright had 10 rebounds for the Argos.
Maldonado, the Frontier preseason player of the year, also had four assists, four rebounds and four steals. She went 11 of 14 from the floor, including 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Her free throw with seven seconds left sealed the victory for the Argos, their first in league play.
"We needed her to step up and be big tonight and she was able to do that," Providence coach Bill Himmelberg said. "She was able to get to the rim whenever she wanted, make shots. When she's playing like that we're really tough to beat."
McKenzie Gunter led MSU-Northern with 15 points, followed by Allix Goldhahn and Hailey Nicholson with 14 points apiece. Goldhahn had 11 rebounds and Nicholson six blocked shots.
Providence committed only six turnovers to 13 for the Skylights.
