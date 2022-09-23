BILLINGS — Turning around a college football team isn’t something that occurs overnight.
But first-year Montana State-Northern coach Jerome Souers believes the Lights are on the right track.
“You have to be patient,” Souers told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Friday as he explained the process.
The Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year at Northern Arizona in 1999, Souers is excited to lead the Lights on Saturday as Northern (0-3) visits Rocky Mountain College (2-1) at 1 p.m. at Herb Klindt Field for the Battlin’ Bears homecoming game.
“We are working hard on fundamentals and finding which mix is best for our young team,” Souers said. “As challenging as it has been, we are still at it. I’m proud of our attitude. That is what we are doing well is staying the course.”
Souers, an assistant coach at Montana from 1986-97, including eight seasons as defensive coordinator, and the head coach at NAU from 1998-2018, was hired in mid-January to coach the NAIA Lights of the Frontier Conference.
Souers succeeded Andrew Rolin, who led the Lights to a 3-34 overall record over four years, including 1-10 last season, before resigning in late November 2021.
“We have been under the hood since we got here,” said Souers, noting the coaching staff and players have been working hard. “We factor 60% of our guys had not played college football before. We have a lot of young people learning the game.”
Spring ball was a challenge. With limited numbers, the Lights weren’t able to do 11-on-11 drills.
Souers said the time the Lights spend developing and improving will lead to positive results. Time in the weight room and practice field, he explained, will eventually translate to success and improved performance.
“There are some things we can improve on,” he said, “but physical development will happen in time.”
Souers, who is still the Big Sky Conference’s all-time football wins leader with a record of 123-113 at Northern Arizona, guided the Lumberjacks to the playoffs five times.
One of the goals for the Lights is to develop a tight-knit group, which would help the team compete in the rugged Frontier.
“We spent the first five weeks we were here last winter and worked just on team building and team chemistry,” Souers said. “We want to build a solid culture of a team that is connected and can communicate and solve problems together.”
This year, as far as wins and losses, the road has been bumpy for Northern. The Lights were defeated 31-3 in Caldwell, Idaho, by the College of Idaho in Week 1. In their following two contests, Southern Oregon downed MSUN 56-6 in Havre and Montana Western won 35-6 at Tilleman Field.
For the Lights, they will aim every week and beyond for personal and team growth.
“There are certain things you can improve on week to week, some things take months and some things take years,” Souers said. “We have to make sure we are on the trajectory of improvement. The arc that will get us to our vision.”
On Saturday against the No. 25 Battlin’ Bears, Northern will undoubtedly be playing for the upset with the hope of spoiling Rocky’s homecoming. While the odds favor Rocky to win the game, Souers said the Lights know they’ll have to go through some growing pains to get to where they want to be.
After all, they just have to be patient and willing to put the work in.
“We had fun this week in working with the guys,” Souers said. “The outcomes are hard. We understand this is a process and a journey. We have to believe in it. We have to stay the course. That will be the challenge.”
