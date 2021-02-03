HAVRE — Glasgow running back Jesse Lee and Florence defensive back Colby Kohlman are among five Montanans in the 11-member Montana State-Northern football class announced Wednesday.
Eureka running back Cannan Smith, Chinook tight end Reese Eliiot and Harlem wide receiver Andrew Rasmussen are the others. Smith is a transfer from Montana Western.
The Lights also landed three players from California, two from Florida and transfer wide receiver Tyrese Rios from Central Washington University.
“I’m extremely excited about this class” MSU-Northern coach Andrew Rolin said in a release from the school. “We knew it would be a smaller recruiting class due to great retention and an opportunity for our seniors to play another season in the Fall, which allowed us to really focus on our needs moving forward. This is another group that is all in to our culture, values and direction of the program. Any great organization is made of great people, and these kids fit that mold.”
