HAVRE — Tanner McCliment-Call had a double-double 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team past Northwest Indian College 100-45 on Thursday night.
Northwest Indian led 24-17 before the Lights embarked on a 21-2 run at the end of the half to lead 49-30.
Five Lights scored in double digit, with Jesse Keltner adding 16 points and Myles Dalton scoring 14 points. Jacob Randall had his first double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zackry Martinez lead the team in assists with five.
The Eagles were led by Mycole Rodriguez, who had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Trazil Lane had 13 points and three blocks. Alec Mora added eight rebounds.
The Lights are 2-0. The teams play an exhibition game at 6 p.m. Friday.
