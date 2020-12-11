HAVRE — Abbie Johnson and Peyton Souvenir scored 15 points apiece, and former Columbia Falls standout Kiara Burlage added 14 points and nine rebounds to propel Lewis-Clark State past Montana State-Northern 66-54 in women's basketball Friday.
Burlage, a senior, also had three assists and two steals. Peyton Kehr led MSU-Northern with 13 points, and Sydney Hovde and Allix Goldhahn each provided 10 points and eight rebounds for the Skylights.
MSU-Northern led 32-30 at halftime but the Warriors went on a 24-13 scoring binge in the third quarter. The Skylights outrebounded L-C State 47-44 but committed 20 turnovers.
