Scobey star CJ Nelson has signed a basketball letter of intent with MSU-Northern.

 DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com

HAVRE — Former Scobey and Dawson Community College basketball star CJ Nelson has signed a letter of intent to play for Montana State-Northern, Lights coach Shawn Huse announced Wednesday.

Nelson, a guard, spent his freshman and sophomore at Dawson CC. He averaged 11 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals this past season for the regional champions.

“We are overjoyed on this one,” Huse said. “He is a tough guy who has always played extremely hard on both ends of the floor. A high character individual and hard-nosed competitor, CJ is simply put, a winner in every way. We are very excited about how he will enhance our already-great group of guys, returners and newcomers. Agriculture and business are his focus of study, so this makes the perfect match for him and us.”

In helping Dawson to a 27-2 season and a run to the district title game, Nelson was tabbed Region XIII Tournament MVP.

“Raised well and coached well," Huse said. "CJ is a focused guy who brings what is needed in a tough conference each and every day, both on and off the floor.”

The Lights finished 20-12 in 2019-2020. They won eight out of their last 11 games and narrowly missed an at-large bid to the NAIA national tournament. 

