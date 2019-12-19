KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dickinson State senior Gresh Jones tops the 133-pound weight class in the NAIA Wrestling Coaches Poll released on Thursday.
Jones has been top-ranked in all three polls this year. Jones, a four-time State A champion at Sidney, placed third at the NAIA national tourney last season. He was fourth at 133 pounds at the national meet in 2018.
Shonn Roberts of Providence is ranked second at 149. In the last poll, Roberts was ranked fourth. Roberts is a redshirt senior from Columbia Falls. He was tied for third in the weight class in the first set of rankings.
Providence's Casey Dobson is rated fifth at 157. In the second poll of the year, Dobson was the top-ranked wrestler. Dobson, a redshirt senior from Great Falls, was ranked second in the initial rankings. Dobson closed his prep career in 2015 with his second straight State AA championship. Dobson was the state runner-up his freshman and sophomore years. He helped the Bison win three straight State AA titles from 2013-15. Dobson was seventh at 157 at last season's national tourney.
At 197 pounds, Montana State-Northern's Isaac Bartel was second for the third straight poll. Defending national champ Evan Hansen of Grand View (Iowa) retained the top spot in the poll. At last season's national tourney, Hansen scored a 6-4 decision over Bartel for the title.
In the team poll, Providence remained at No. 14 and MSU-Northern held steady at No. 18. Dickinson State was 23rd.
Eight-time defending national titlist Grand View was the No. 1 team for the 54th consecutive time.
