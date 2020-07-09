HAVRE — Glendive senior Savannah Toms has signed with Montana State-Northern to continue her basketball career, the Frontier Conference school announced Tuesday.
Toms had signed with Sheridan (Wyoming) College but was forced to find a new school after Sheridan cut all of its NJCAA programs two weeks ago for financial reasons as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"That was a huge shock," Toms told 406mtsports.com Thursday. "It was so late in the season, I was terrified of not finding a spot anywhere."
Toms had been on Northern's radar before she chose Sheridan, she said, and the Lights still had a spot available when Sheridan cut its programs. She also considered Montana Tech and Williston (North Dakota) State, but she accepted Northern's partial scholarship offer.
Toms is happy she'll stay in Montana and is looking forward to playing against former Glendive teammate Kasidi Walker, who is headed to fellow Frontier program Montana Tech.
"It's a whole bunch of stress that's off the shoulders," Toms said. "I'm excited for the next level and to play some higher-skilled girls."
Toms is a 6-foot forward who averaged 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 60% from the field last season for the Red Devils. She earned a first-team Class A all-state selection.
“Savannah is a great addition to our program," Northern coach Chris Mouat said in a press release. "She has good size and length and can play a couple of positions on the floor. Savannah is a tough-minded, efficient player who really gets things done. She is a scoring threat on the perimeter as well as in the post, and she does some really good things defensively and on the boards.”
