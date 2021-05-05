HAVRE — Hardin senior Alyssa Pretty Weasel has signed with Montana State-Northern to play volleyball, the Skylights announced Wednesday.
“I chose MSUN because Coach (Jerry) Wagner really kept in touch throughout the whole recruiting process and I feel the school setting will be good for my academic goals," Pretty Weasel said in a press release. "When I went to visit the school, I felt welcomed and very comfortable with everyone I met.”
Pretty Weasel is a 6-foot outside hitter/right side who earned Class A all-state selections in each of the past two seasons. She recorded 160 kills, 52 blocks and .275 hitting percentage this past season. She helped the Bulldogs take fourth at the State A tournament in November.
Pretty Weasel was also a second team all-conference basketball player.
Northern's 2020-21 volleyball roster included two Hardin graduates: senior outside hitter Elissa Lind and sophomore defensive specialist Kaitlin Murdock.
“I’ve long admired how well-coached, talented, successful and hard-working the players are that come from Hardin High School. Alyssa definitely did her part during her career to contribute to that proud tradition," Wagner said in the press release. “Her experience blocking and hitting as a middle along with being left handed bring valuable dimensions to our offense and defense."
