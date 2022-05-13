HAVRE — Two-time all-state guard RJ Ramone of Harlem has signed to play basketball at Montana State-Northern, the school announced Thursday.
Ramone, a 6-foot-2 two-time all-state combo guard, helped lead the Wildcats to the Class B state championship game this past season. He averaged 24.9 points and seven rebounds per game this year.
Ramone played both point guard and off guard for the Wildcats. His 24-point effort in the state semifinal led Harlem over two-time defending state champion Lodge Grass.
Ramone had a season-high 52 points against Poplar in December.
“RJ is a great person, a wonderful teammate, and a remarkable student” MSU-Northern coach Adam Huse said. “In talking with his coaches and watching him play, it has always been noted what a good feel for the game and basketball IQ he has. We are thrilled to have him on board rounding out our redshirt class. He possesses a very solid combination of high character level, strong shooting ability, and excellent court awareness. We are excited to have him on board and watching his development within the college game.”
