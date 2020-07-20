HAVRE — Harlem’s Taya Trottier has signed to play basketball for Montana State-Northern, coach Chris Mouat announced Monday.
“This is big news for our program” Mouat said. “With Taya only heading into her junior season, we knew we wanted to go after her right away. We couldn’t be happier that she’s decided to sign with us early. She’s a Hi-Line kid, and one of the top players in the state, no doubt.”
As a sophomore, Trottier was a first-team all-conference and all-state selection for the Wildcats. She averaged 17.5 points, five rebounds, and nearly four assists per game.
As a freshman, Trottier earned second-team all-conference honors.
“Taya has great basketball instincts” Mouat said. "She is really tough at the rim and she can hit the open perimeter shot. Plus, she is a gym rat who loves the game and will continue to get better as time goes on. She made a huge jump from her freshman to her sophomore season, and I think that trend will continue.”
Trottier, a three-sport athlete, also participated in cross country, where she finished in the top 20 at the State B Meet. In track and field, she qualified for the Class C Meet in the 800-meter run and as a member of the 1,600-meter relay team.
“We are really happy to have Taya on board," Mouat said. "She is an excellent student, carrying a 3.86 grade point average, a very hard worker, and talented player. I believe she has an amazing future at Northern and in a Skylight uniform.”
