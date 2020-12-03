HAVRE — Havre senior Tamera O’Leary has signed a letter of intent to run cross country for Montana State-Northern beginning next fall.
O’Leary, who plans to major in Integrated Health Sciences, is a four-time Class A state qualifier in cross country for the Blue Ponies. She finished 12th at the state meet in October in Kalispell.
"I’ve been most impressed with Tamera’s optimism and support of her teammates," MSU-Northern coach Chad Spangler said. "I really appreciate having that kind of affect on my teams. I’ve also observed her confidence and comfort with running in the 21-minute area. She knows we’re going to have shake that up a little and I think she’s prepared to work on that that this summer. I’m really looking forward to working with her."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.