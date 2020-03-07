PARK CITY, Kan. — Montana State-Northern's Nick Kunz captured the 125-pound NAIA national wrestling championship on Saturday.
Kunz, a three-time state AA placer for Helena Capital, won the championship with a 4-1 decision over Justin Portillo of of Grand View (Iowa) at the 63rd Annual NAIA Wrestling National Championships at Hartman Arena.
Kunz, a junior, was wrestling in his third straight NAIA national meet. He finished the 2019 season 1-2 at nationals and just missed All-American honors in 2018 with a 2-2 showing at nationals.
Also placing for the Lights was 197-pound junior Isaac Bartel, who placed second. Evan Hansen of Grand View pinned Bartel in 6:37 in the title bout. At last season's national tourney, Hansen scored a 6-4 decision over Bartel for the title.
Bartel, of Mason City, Iowa, was third at 197 pounds as a true freshman at the 2018 national meet.
Casey Dobson of Providence was second at 157 pounds. Renaldo Rodriguez-Spencer of Grand View defeated Dobson 7-5 in overtime in the title tilt. Dobson is a redshirt senior from Great Falls High.
Dobson closed his prep career in 2015 with his second straight State AA championship. Dobson was the state runner-up his freshman and sophomore years. He helped the Bison win three straight State AA titles from 2013-15. Dobson was seventh at 157 at last season's NAIA national tourney.
During his redshirt sophomore season in 2018 Dobson, a redshirt-sophomore from Great Falls, was third at 157.
The Argos' Justin Harbison, a redshirt senior from Missoula Sentinel, placed sixth at 285 pounds. It was Harbison's fourth time wrestling at nationals.
Providence's John Hensley, a reshirt senior from Boise, Idaho, was seventh at 197.
Grand View (Iowa) won the championship for ninth consecutive time. Providence finished 11th and MSUN 12th. Dickinson State (North Dakota) was 31st.
