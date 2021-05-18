HAVRE — Montana State-Northern women’s basketball coach Chris Mouat announced the signing of Helena High's Kylie Lantz on Tuesday.
Lantz averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and nearly 2 assists per game for the Bengals. The 5-foot-9 guard was a two-year varsity player.
“We are really excited to have Kylie on board. She does a lot of things well and is a very good athlete," Mouat said. "Kylie played really well in the HIT Tournament up here. She got after it, hit big shots, and earned a spot on the all-star team in the process. She will be a great fit in our program and I feel like she’s just going to get better and better.”
Lantz was a two-year starter at Helena and was a team captain this season, earning second team all-conference honors. She was also a member of the Bengals varsity volleyball team.
“Kylie has had a very good career at Helena High," Mouat said. "She has been well-coached along the way and I am looking forward to her future as a student-athlete at MSU-Northern.”
Lantz plans on majoring in education at MSU-Northern. She carries a 3.2 grade point average and is the daughter of Jarrett Lantz.
Despite interest from Carroll College and Montana-Western, Lantz said she developed a great relationship with Mouat, among other reasons for selecting Northern as her college destination.
"I'm super excited," Lantz said. "It's been a dream of mine for a long time and it's really awesome to actually achieve that dream."
