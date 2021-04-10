LAS VEGAS — It was competitive, but Poplar native Hunter Azure lost his fourth career Ultimate Fighting Championship bout.

Azure was defeated by Jack Shore in the preliminaries of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland at UFC Apex on Saturday morning. Shore, of Wales, won the bantamweight fight by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27) to improve to 14-0 in his mixed martial arts career and 3-0 in the UFC. Azure fell to 9-2 and 2-2, respectively.

Azure, the underdog going into the fight, finished with more total strikes (78 to 57) and significant strikes (45 to 36), while Shore had the takedown advantage (six to zero). Shore also connected on a higher percentage of his total strikes (68% to 64%) and significant strikes (63% to 56%). Azure attempted six takedowns, seven less than Shore.

Saturday's result was better than Azure's first loss on May 13, 2020, in which he was knocked out by Brian Kelleher. Azure won his UFC debut in 2019 and his previous fight on Sept. 5, both by unanimous decision.

Azure wrestled at Poplar and Montana State-Northern. He was a four-time Class B-C state individual champion in high school.

 

