LAS VEGAS — It was competitive, but Poplar native Hunter Azure lost his fourth career Ultimate Fighting Championship bout.
Azure was defeated by Jack Shore in the preliminaries of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland at UFC Apex on Saturday morning. Shore, of Wales, won the bantamweight fight by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27) to improve to 14-0 in his mixed martial arts career and 3-0 in the UFC. Azure fell to 9-2 and 2-2, respectively.
Azure, the underdog going into the fight, finished with more total strikes (78 to 57) and significant strikes (45 to 36), while Shore had the takedown advantage (six to zero). Shore also connected on a higher percentage of his total strikes (68% to 64%) and significant strikes (63% to 56%). Azure attempted six takedowns, seven less than Shore.
Saturday's result was better than Azure's first loss on May 13, 2020, in which he was knocked out by Brian Kelleher. Azure won his UFC debut in 2019 and his previous fight on Sept. 5, both by unanimous decision.
Azure wrestled at Poplar and Montana State-Northern. He was a four-time Class B-C state individual champion in high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.