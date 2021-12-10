BILLINGS — Huntley Project volleyball players Macee Murphy and Josie Hasler signed letters of intent Thursday to play for Montana State-Northern.
Murphy, a setter, and Hasler, an outside hitter, were both four-year starters for the Red Devils and three-time Class B state champions. They’ve each been named all-state the past two seasons.
Congratulations to Josie Hasler and Macee Murphy on their signings to Montana State University Northern Volleyball to continue their education and athletics future! Great job ladies and good luck! Go Big Red! pic.twitter.com/CQQ9nDsnDp— HPREDDEVILS (@HPREDDEVILS) December 10, 2021
Murphy finished in the top three for career sets at Project, while Hasler was in the top-10.
During their four years at Project, the duo helped the Red Devils achieve an overall record of 126-5.
