BILLINGS — Huntley Project volleyball players Macee Murphy and Josie Hasler signed letters of intent Thursday to play for Montana State-Northern.

Murphy, a setter, and Hasler, an outside hitter, were both four-year starters for the Red Devils and three-time Class B state champions. They’ve each been named all-state the past two seasons.

Murphy finished in the top three for career sets at Project, while Hasler was in the top-10.

During their four years at Project, the duo helped the Red Devils achieve an overall record of 126-5. 

Tags

Load comments