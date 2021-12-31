HAVRE — Senior guard Rachel Van Blaricom, who is one point shy of 1,000 for her career and 189 away from breaking the Jefferson school record, has signed to play for the Montana State-Northern women’s basketball program, Skylights coach Chris Mouat announced Thursday.
Van Blaricom is a 5-foot-9 senior guard. She has 406 rebounds, 159 assists, and 234 steals for her career, and averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and nearly four steals per game over the past three-plus seasons.
Last season, she scored a career-high 37 points in a game.
“She is a talented athlete with a very high ceiling, and she is an outstanding student, carrying a 4.0 grade point average," Mouat said. "I like her toughness and the fact that she can play a number of positions on the floor. She has improved her perimeter shooting a ton since her freshman season, and has become a player that can score from the 3-point line, in mid-range, and at the rim.”
Van Blaricom is a two-time all-state basketball selection. She also excelled on the volleyball court, where she was also a first-team all-state selection this past season, helping the Panthers to a runner-up finish at the State B tournament.
Van Blaricom is the senior class vice president and has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years. She is a four-time Academic All-State honoree in both basketball and volleyball.
