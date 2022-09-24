BILLINGS — George Tribble Jr. made the most of his starting opportunity Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.
In his first collegiate start, Tribble Jr. passed for 206 yards and four touchdowns and No. 25 Rocky Mountain College ran past Montana State-Northern 56-0 in Frontier Conference football on a breezy afternoon.
It was homecoming for Rocky, which won its 15th straight game in the series according to school statistics.
Rocky ran its record to 3-1 with its second consecutive victory. The Lights fell to 0-4.
Tribble started in place of Nate Dick, who is “week to week” according to RMC coach Chris Stutzriem. No further updates on Dick were provided.
In his first collegiate start, Tribble was 15 of 22 passing for 206 yards and the four touchdowns. He also rushed the ball three times for 22 yards.
“We just followed the game plan we came in with,” said Tribble. “Coach gave us a simple plan and I did my job. It’s a next-man-up mentality. I got the ball to my teammates and let them play and had fun out there.”
All four of Tribble’s touchdown passes were in the first half as Rocky took a 35-0 lead into the locker room.
Tribble and Trae Henry hooked up for a 28-yard score in the first quarter with 5:26 on the clock.
In the second quarter, Tribble found Joseph Dwyer for an 11-yard TD with 13:00 until intermission and then connected with Henry again on a 43-yard strike with 6:53 until halftime. The final TD pass in the quarter was a 12-yarder to DeNiro Killian Jr. in the corner of the end zone with 2:07 remaining.
“I just did my job and got the ball to the guys and made it simple and took what they gave me,” said Tribble, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound redshirt junior from Las Vegas. “I was the next man up and was ready. Coach always says to stay ready and that’s what I did.”
Rocky’s Kaysan Barnett added a 70-yard punt return with 49 seconds left in the first half as Rocky took a 35-0 lead.
Zaire Wilcox, who rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries, scored a one-yard touchdown run for RMC with 10:39 to go on the third.
Rocky’s defense also got in on the scoring when Cade Reynolds scored on a 30-yard fumble recovery with 5:20 to go in the third.
“I thought the defense came out and played lights out,” said Stutzriem. “Special teams did phenomenal. A special teams and defensive TD, that’s big time.”
Henry finished with three receptions for 82 yards and the pair of touchdowns for Rocky. Killian added four catches for 61 yards and a score and Dwyer hauled in three receptions for 35 yards and a score. Andrew Simon also had three catches for 31 yards.
Overall, Rocky limited MSU-Northern to three first downs while tallying 30 of its own. Rocky rushed for 282 yards and Northern netted 0 yards rushing.
The Bears passed for 214 yards as JT Allen was 1 for 1 passing for 8 yards after entering the game with the Bears up 42-0 during Rocky’s second drive of the second half. RMC held Northern to 20 passing yards.
Northern first-year coach Jerome Souers, who previously coached at Northern Arizona and is the Big Sky Conference’s career leader in football coaching victories, said his young team will learn from the game.
“It’s good for us to learn,” he said. “Every mistake we make is a lesson to learn. The key is to come back and get better. There is a lot of inexperience there.”
Souers complimented the play of Rocky, while also noting areas the Lights need to work on.
“There’s a lot of little things we have to get better at. Rocky’s skill kids played well in the open field and we didn’t handle it well.
“Offensively, we are not consistent and have to continue to get better every week.”
Ben Rooney scored Rocky’s eighth and final touchdown on a three-yard run with 8:44 remaining in the contest.
Austin Drake converted on all eight conversion kicks for Rocky.
The Bears were led defensively in tackles by linebacker Kyle Frazier with five stops. Lineman Ethan Hurst and safety Wyatt Brusven each had four tackles.
Defensively, safety Hunter Riley led Northern with 10 solo and three assisted tackles. Linebacker Dylan Wampler added nine tackles and linebackers Johkyreian Shealey and Dustin Long each had eight.
The Battlin’ Bears next travel to No. 17 Montana Western (3-2) on Oct. 1 for a 3 p.m. game.
Tribble said the Bears had a good week of practice preparing for the Lights, which led to “everybody doing what they were supposed to do and that led to our success today.”
The quarterback said he expects another solid week of preparation for the Bears before they take on the Bulldogs.
“We just prepare for the next one and will come out and have a great week of practice,” Tribble said. “Nothing changes. Every week is a playoff week in this conference.”
The Lights are at Montana Tech (3-1) on Oct. 1 for a 1 p.m. contest.
