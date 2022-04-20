HAVRE — Lewistown's Bryce Graham has signed to join the men's basketball program at Montana State-Northern, the Lights announced Wednesday.
Graham, a 6-foot-2 point guard, helped Lewistown to a second-place finish at the Class A state boys basketball tournament in March, and averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game during the season.
The Eagles finished 2021-22 with a 22-2 record, and made their first appearance in a state title game since 1988. Lewistown was beaten in the championship game by Butte Central when the Maroons' Dougie Peoples made a buzzer-beater for a 61-58 victory.
"Bryce is another really good fit at Northern," MSU-Northern coach Shawn Huse said in a press release. "His style of team-first play combined with his academic interests really go well with who we are here. He played an integral role in terms of leadership, shooting, scoring, defense, and giving his squad anything needed for each possession to be successful."
