HAVRE – Mascio McCadney scored 20 points and the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team raced to a 20-point halftime lead on the way to drubbing Providence 88-56 in Frontier Conference play Thursday night.
Jesse Keltner added 16 points and Tanner McCliment-Cal finished with 13 for the Lights.
The two teams went back and forth early in the first half with everything tied up 13-13 with 11:42 to go. The Lights (16-6, 4-3) quickly turned it on, ending the half on a 28-8 run to take a 41-21 halftime lead. The Argos (11-9, 2-5) tried to muster a run in the second half, but the lead was insurmountable.
"It boils down to effort and energy," Argos assistant coach Tyler Hurley said. "We didn't have that tonight. That's a product of what the score ended up being."
Marcus Stephens led Providence with 20 points. Brendan Howard added 19 points and seven rebounds.
"Brendan and Marcus are doing a lot of the scoring for us right now," Hurley said. "We need to try and get some of the other guys involved. Once we're able to do that and combine that with their scoring ability I think we'll be a lot better."
David Harris recorded a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 11 assists for MSU-Northern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.