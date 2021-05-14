Missoula Loyola senior Will Burns is continuing the family tradition of playing men's college basketball.
Burns signed with Montana State University-Northern to play for coach Shawn Huse starting next year. His father played at Northern Arizona, and his brother is currently playing at NAU.
"I am very excited to have the opportunity to continue my basketball career at MSU-Northern," Burns said in a news release. "Basketball has always been a big part of our family growing up and it has always been a dream of mine to play college basketball.
"I feel honored to join coach Huse's successful basketball program after graduating from Loyola Sacred Heart. I have always been blessed to play for great coaches who truly care about developing me as a student and player. At Loyola, it was coaches Eddie Stack and Travis Walker, and now playing for Coach Huse next year."
A 6-foot point guard, Burns was a first team all-conference selection this past season and led the Western B in scoring at 18.8 points per game. He also dished out 4.5 assists per game while averaging 3.5 steals and 3.2 rebounds. He earned All-Star honors while competing at the HIT All-Class tournament hosted by MSUN at Havre High School earlier this spring.
"We are very impressed with the enthusiasm and intelligence Will brings to a team" Huse said. "He knows how to find his shooting spots, converts at a high percentage, and knows how to create for his teammates. He also competes very well on defense and knows how to make plays on that end of the floor.
"He is a high character guy that will enhance our team philosophies both on and off the court. We look forward to watching his overall development and growth at this level."
